Addressing the health care worker shortage in New Mexico

On this episode of KRWG Public Media’s radio call-in program Voice of the Public, Anthony Moreno talks with Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director of Think New Mexico about efforts underway to make New Mexico more attractive to health care professionals. Think New Mexico released a report last year that proposed possible solutions that could be addressed in the 2025 New Mexico legislative session to help increase the number of health care professionals in the state.

This radio call-in program was broadcasted live on January 16th, 2025 on KRWG-FM and was produced by KRWG Public Media's Anthony Moreno and Mark Johnson.



