© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Online
The Science Digest

Where problem gambling may reside in the brain

By Dr. Vince Gutschick
Published May 20, 2025 at 1:51 PM MDT

Problem gambling is a huge social problem, and a huge personal problem for the sufferers. It happens in plain view of many observers - the person never quitting a losing streak, or insisting that the streak must end according to erroneous comprehension of statistics. What’s happening in the brains of problem gamblers differently than in the brains of non-problem gamblers?

Caltech researcher John O’Doherty recruited 20 members of each group based on questionnaires. To peek inside their minds, his group had the gamblers perform mental tasks while they were in a magnetic resonance imager. The areas of the brain that are more active show up during the task. One such task was gambling itself – devising strategies to increase earnings. Another task was learning from loss to ensure smaller losses.

OK, you may have heard about slow learning and fast learning. These two modes occur in different parts of the brain. They both are best in different tasks. We also use them normally at the same time, in parallel, as it were. Alas, when they were losing, the problem gamblers’ brains were more active in a slow-learning part of the brain called the anterior cingulate cortex. The whole story is more complex than this, but this study might lead to treatments with pharmaceuticals or brain stimulation.

This has been an outreach activity of the Las Cruces Academy, viewable at GreatSchools.org

Source: Caltech News, 18 Dec. 2024 Image: Same

The Science Digest
Dr. Vince Gutschick
Vince grew up in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn. He has enjoyed a long career in science, starting in chemistry and physics and moving through plant physiology, ecology, remote sensing, and agronomy.
See stories by Dr. Vince Gutschick
Related Content
  • The Science Digest
    KRWG explores the world of science every week with Vince Gutschick, Chair of the Board, Las Cruces Academy lascrucesacademy.org and New Mexico State University Professor Emeritus, Biology.