Lungfish - you've got to see them to appreciate them

You and I have really old relics living with us. They’re lungfish. They live in Australia, Africa, and South America. They much to say about how all of us with four limbs evolved, as well as having huge genomes.

Manfred Schartl and 26 colleagues from 8 nations bring these to our attention in the October 3rd, 2024 issue of the journal Nature. Lungfish, you may have heard, can breathe air when waterways dry up, holing up in mud. They’re remarkable in having genomes 30 times bigger than us “advanced” human animals. Add another instance of being remarkable: they and the intriguing “relic” coelacanth are the last survivors of a line of lobe-finned fish that all of us with four limbs evolved.

You have to see a lungfish to appreciate it. We all got to see the coelacanth about 86 years ago, caught off the Comoros Islands after being through extinct for 65 million years. Over the last 425 million years the lungfish have been growing their huge genomes in plain sight, as it were. They don’t have genetic elements such as we have to prevent a lot of gene duplication. Within those genomes they nicely preserve the signatures of the first tetrapods that gave rise to us, frogs, birds, you name it. DNA is great living encyclopedia.

