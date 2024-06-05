Silver City Report: Primary election results from area

This week, Anthony Moreno talks with Nick Seibel with the Silver City Daily Press for an update on primary election results from the area.

In Grant County, with 41 precincts fully reporting, unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s Office in the Democratic Primary for State Representative in District 39, have candidate Gabrielle Begay with 80 percent of the vote over Gilbert Diaz Guadiana’s 20 percent. The winner will move on to face incumbent Republican Candidate Luis Terrazas in November.

In the Democratic Primary race for Grant County Clerk. 39 precincts fully reporting have Connie Holguin with 63 percent of the vote over 37 percent for Randy Hernandez.

In the Democratic Primary race for Grant County Magistrate Judge (Division 1), Matt Runnels has 67 percent of the vote over Patrick Snedeker (33 percent) with all precincts reporting.

In Grant County, 27.2 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election. All results are unofficial as of Tuesday night.

