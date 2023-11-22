© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News
Silver City Report

Cobre Schools Focus on Student Wellness and a Christmas Parade Preview

By KRWG News and Partners
Published November 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST

This week, a preview of the annual Lighted Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, November 25th at 7 p.m. in downtown Silver City. We learn more about how Cobre schools are focusing on student wellness programs. Also, local high school football teams fall in the playoffs but still have much to celebrate. Anthony Moreno talks with Nick Seibel with the Silver City Daily Press to learn more about some of the latest stories they are covering on the Silver City Report.

Silver City Report
Stay Connected
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners