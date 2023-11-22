Cobre Schools Focus on Student Wellness and a Christmas Parade Preview

This week, a preview of the annual Lighted Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, November 25th at 7 p.m. in downtown Silver City. We learn more about how Cobre schools are focusing on student wellness programs. Also, local high school football teams fall in the playoffs but still have much to celebrate. Anthony Moreno talks with Nick Seibel with the Silver City Daily Press to learn more about some of the latest stories they are covering on the Silver City Report.