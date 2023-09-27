New Mexico Film Industry

New Mexico’s film industry has grown in recent years, due in large part to tax incentives the state offers. Last year, the New Mexico Film Office, Film New Mexico, reported over $855 million was spent in the state compared to just over $625 million in 2021. On this episode of “Newsmakers”, KC Counts speaks with New Mexico State Senator Jeff Steinborn, co-founder and Board President of Film Las Cruces, and Amorette Jones, the new Director of Film Las Cruces, about the industry and how the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is impacting it locally.