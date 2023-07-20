Water Policy in New Mexico Part 2

The New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee met in Las Cruces recently to discuss water policy and other issues facing our state. On the last episode of “Newsmakers”, we heard from State Senator Joe Cervantes, who shared his thoughts on the topic. This week, State Engineer Mike Hamman joins the program. His office is responsible for water management in the state. We get his thoughts on water issues in general and the agreement reached to settle Texas v. New Mexico, the case that’s been before the U.S. Supreme Court since 2013.