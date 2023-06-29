Children of Nazi scientists educated in El Paso

UTEP Professor and Author Dr. Jonna Perrillo examine the history of how children of Nazi scientists were educated in El Paso and compares that education to that received by Mexican American children in the community post-WWII. KC Counts talks with Dr. Perrillo about her book Educating the Enemy: Teaching Nazis and Mexicans in the Cold War Borderlands, which has been awarded the Southwestern Book Award by the Border Regional Library Association and the Bolton-Cutter Prize from the Western History Association. We’ll also take a trip down memory lane with another important part of El Paso's history – its famous streetcars, which began operating again a few years ago.