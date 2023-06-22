© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News
KRWG Newsmakers

A discussion on Pride Month, its history, and current issues

By KRWG News and Partners
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:59 PM MDT

June is Pride Month and on this episode of Newsmakers, KC Counts will be joined by State Senator Carrie Hamblen and PFLAG Las Cruces Chapter President Ryan Steinmetz to discuss issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and how the state of New Mexico addressed some of those issues during this year’s legislative session. We’ll also hear about the significance of Pride Month and its history as well as what Pride Month activities mean to the community.

KRWG Newsmakers
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners