A discussion on Pride Month, its history, and current issues
June is Pride Month and on this episode of Newsmakers, KC Counts will be joined by State Senator Carrie Hamblen and PFLAG Las Cruces Chapter President Ryan Steinmetz to discuss issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and how the state of New Mexico addressed some of those issues during this year’s legislative session. We’ll also hear about the significance of Pride Month and its history as well as what Pride Month activities mean to the community.