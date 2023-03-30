© 2023 KRWG
Las Cruces International Film Festival 2023

By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM MDT
The Las Cruces International Film Festival takes place April 12th-16th featuring films, workshops, an awards ceremony, and VIP Party. Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame will accept the award for Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment. The festival’s Executive Director Ross Marks joins KC Counts on Newsmakers to discuss this year’s festival and its impact on the community.


