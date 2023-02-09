Las Cruces Fire Department Project L.I.G.H.T.

The Las Cruces Fire Department has received an initial budget to begin a crisis intervention program called Project L.I.G.H.T. or Lessen the Incidents of Grief, Harm, and Trauma. It would initially create teams consisting of a firefighter and mental health professional to respond to certain emergency calls involving welfare checks, overdoses, and behavioral health issues. Las Cruces Fire Chief Jason Smith joins KC Counts on Newsmakers to talk about the program and other issues facing first responders.

―

Local reporting and programming on KRWG Public Media are made possible by patrons like you. Thank you!

