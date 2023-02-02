Migrants aided by Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico
Ken Ferrone, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, joins KC Counts for Newsmakers to discuss the local impacts of migration and how his organization and others are shouldering the responsibilities that come with the migrants. Ferrone will address the global challenge and the necessary change that has been so elusive in the U.S.
―
