Newsmakers

Migrants aided by Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico

By KRWG News and Partners
Published February 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST
Ken Ferrone, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, joins KC Counts for Newsmakers to discuss the local impacts of migration and how his organization and others are shouldering the responsibilities that come with the migrants. Ferrone will address the global challenge and the necessary change that has been so elusive in the U.S.


Newsmakers
KRWG News and Partners
