Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico

Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.

