COVID-19, RSV, and the Flu – oh my! Start the New Year armed with the best information on the so-called “Triple-demic” from local experts Dr. Dolores Gomez, Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, and Dr. Edward Michelson of Texas Tech Physicians in El Paso.

―

Local reporting and programming on KRWG Public Media are made possible by patrons like you. Thank you!