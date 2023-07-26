Living Here - Helping People by Helping Horses - Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary

Local sanctuary founder, Katharine Chrisley-Schreiber, saves senior horses that have been abused and starved, giving them a new life at Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary. Located in Las Cruces, NM, Dharmahorse was founded in 2010 by Katherine and her mother Rose. Katharine, her husband Mark and volunteers take care of these senior horses every single day, attentive to the equine's health and medical needs. From humble beginnings and hard times, in the end ... Katharine says these horses saved her.