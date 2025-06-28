KRWG News This Week: Ruidoso mayor reflects on wildfires that impacted area last year

This week, KC Counts talks with Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford about the one-year anniversary of the South Fork and Salt wildfires and the lasting impact on the community. Mayor Crawford shares insights on the road to recovery, lessons learned, and how the village is preparing for the future. Also, we discuss tariffs and border trade. Anthony Moreno talks with Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association to learn more.

