KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

KRWG News This Week: Ruidoso mayor reflects on wildfires that impacted area last year

By KRWG News and Partners
Published June 28, 2025 at 2:53 PM MDT
Amid the disaster recovery, Mayor Crawford is happy to see businesses open their doors back up.
Courtney Hill
/
KRWG
This week, KC Counts talks with Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford about the one-year anniversary of the South Fork and Salt wildfires and the lasting impact on the community. Mayor Crawford shares insights on the road to recovery, lessons learned, and how the village is preparing for the future. Also, we discuss tariffs and border trade. Anthony Moreno talks with Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association to learn more.

Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

 

 

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners

Listen to this program on Spotify!