KRWG News This Week: Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners approve GO Bond question for voters in November

During their regular meeting Tuesday, the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to place a General Obligation, or GO, Bond question on the November 4th election ballot. Scott Brocato reports that if voters approve the bond, it would authorize the county to issue up to $140 million in GO bonds, payable from ad valorem taxes, to fund the planning, design, development, construction, renovation, and enhancement of fairgrounds, recreational facilities, and county buildings. The proposed bond will allow the county to borrow the funds needed to complete these large-scale projects. Residents contribute to a GO bond by approving it through their vote. The county would repay the bond through an increase in property taxes. If one’s home market value was $285,000, for instance, one would see an increase of $14.41 per month.

Also, on the program, KC Counts talks with Dr. Dolores Gomez, a family physician in Las Cruces, to share important information for staying safe in extreme heat.

We also hear from Lori Martinez, Executive Director of Ngage New Mexico who talks with Anthony Moreno about the impact federal funding cuts may have on education and families in the state.



