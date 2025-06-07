KRWG News This Week: A preview of water conservation talks

A series of talks on water conservation and stormwater management will take place this month from the Doña Ana Soil and Water Conservation District. Scott Brocato spoke with Rhonda Diaz, City of Las Cruces Water Conservation Program Coordinator; and Peter Bennett, City of Las Cruces Municipal Stormwater Specialist to learn more about these webinars.

Also, KC Counts talks with Monuments Archaeologist Garrett Leitermann with BLM-Las Cruces District, to learn more about educating the public on local historic sites, and KRWG Public Media says goodbye to mutlimedia journalist Jonny Coker. He talks with KC Counts about his time reporting in the region.

