KRWG News
Local food banks concerned federal cuts may increase food insecurity

By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 17, 2025 at 8:18 AM MDT
Volunteers help stock shopping carts at Casa de Peregrinos.
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
This week, Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez held a virtual press conference to discuss what his office is doing in response to President Donald Trump’s policy on immigration enforcement.

The Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to give the City of Sunland Park immediate notice of its intent to terminate the joint powers agreement, or JPA, that created the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, or CRRUA.

As federal cuts to food nutrition assistance programs are being debated, food pantries in New Mexico are concerned about how federal cuts may impact food insecurity in the region. Jonny Coker sits down with Lorenzo Alba, Jr. who serves as Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos food pantry in Las Cruces to learn more.

Catch up on recent news from KRWG Public Media.

 

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
