KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

KRWG News This Week: Addressing New Mexico's water future

By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 3, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
Water released from the Elephant Butte Irrigation District flows down through the Mesilla Valley
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
Water released from the Elephant Butte Irrigation District flows down through the Mesilla Valley.

This week, Jonny Coker talks with Dr. Phil King, engineering advisor with Elephant Butte Irrigation District to learn more about efforts to safeguard water resources in a region facing drought. KC Counts speaks with Adaline McIntosh, a fifth grader in Las Cruces to learn more about her effort to make tortillas New Mexico's State Bread. Also, Anthony Moreno talks with Karina Armijo, Director of New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Division to learn more about efforts to connect residents in the state to public lands.

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
