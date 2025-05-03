KRWG News This Week: Addressing New Mexico's water future

This week, Jonny Coker talks with Dr. Phil King, engineering advisor with Elephant Butte Irrigation District to learn more about efforts to safeguard water resources in a region facing drought. KC Counts speaks with Adaline McIntosh, a fifth grader in Las Cruces to learn more about her effort to make tortillas New Mexico's State Bread. Also, Anthony Moreno talks with Karina Armijo, Director of New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Division to learn more about efforts to connect residents in the state to public lands.

