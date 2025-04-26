KRWG News This Week: Plaintiffs in Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit hold town hall

This week, plaintiffs in the Yazzie/Martinez court case hold a town hall ahead of a court hearing. Jonny Coker reports on what the plaintiffs had to say. Also, Scott Brocato has more on the reaction to the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners taking a vote not to include a proclamation on the agenda to make May 1st, 2025 a "National Day of Prayer" in the county. Also on the program, Jonny Coker talked with Democratic State Rep. Sarah Silva about New Mexico’s 2025 Legislative Session.

