KRWG News This Week: How tariffs may impact the borderland

By KRWG News and Partners
Published April 12, 2025 at 2:43 PM MDT
The Santa Teresa Port of Entry
Noah Raess
/
KRWG
The Santa Teresa Port of Entry in southern New Mexico.

This week, Scott Brocato reports on the first regular Las Cruces City Council meeting since the deadly Young Park shooting. Also, Jonny Coker talks with economist Dr. Christopher Erickson, to learn more about the Trump Administration’s tariffs and how they may impact the borderland region. Dr. Erickson is the founding director of NMSU's Center for Border Economic Development. We also get a preview of this year’s Tour of the Gila cycling event.

Catch up on this week's news on KRWG News This Week.

 

Listen to this program on Spotify!