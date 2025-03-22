KRWG News This Week: Investigation underway into Friday night's mass shooting at a Las Cruces park

On KRWG News This Week:

The Las Cruces Police Department said they are investigating Friday night’s mass shooting at Young Park that killed at least three and injured at least 15 others.

Police said approximately 200 people were gathered at Young Park in the city for an unsanctioned car show Friday night, when an altercation between two groups led to an exchange of gunfire.

At a Saturday morning press conference, LCPD Chief Jeremy Story said the department has been struggling with efforts to address public safety concerns at Young Park, a popular music and events venue for the surrounding community. KRWG’s Jonny Coker has more on the press conference.

Also, on Saturday, Doña Ana County issued a news release, reminding community members that resources and support is available in the wake of this deadly shooting that took place at Young Park Friday night.

The county reminded the community these resources are available:

· 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 anytime, 24/7, for free and confidential emotional support.

· Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The center offers walk-in mental health services for individuals experiencing a crisis.

Doña Ana County also announced the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico is accepting donations to support the victims and their families of Friday night's deadly shooting.

Also, on the program, we catch up on other recent stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media.



