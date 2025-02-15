© 2025 KRWG
Efforts to pay New Mexico lawmakers a salary continue

February 15, 2025

This week, KC Counts talks with Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce to learn more the group's legislative priorities. Also, Jonny Coker talks with New Mexico Democratic State Representative Angelica Rubio about a proposal to pay lawmakers a salary in New Mexico. We also hear about a new program at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center that aims to improve behavioral health services for youth. Anthony Moreno talks with Peter Holguin, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with UNM to learn more about Project ECHO.

