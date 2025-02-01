Climate concerns facing New Mexico's energy policy

This week, KC Counts talks with Mayor Javier Perea of Sunland Park to learn about his city's goals during the New Mexico legislative session. Jonny Coker talks with New Mexico Republican State Representative Jenifer Jones on "Your Legislators" to find out more about the legislation she is working on during the legislative session. Also, we discuss energy policy in New Mexico and climate concerns facing the state. Anthony Moreno talks with Lucas Herndon, Energy Policy Director with ProgressNow New Mexico to learn more on KRWG News This Week.