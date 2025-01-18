KRWG News This Week: A preview of New Mexico's legislative session

This week, Anthony Moreno talks with Algernon D’Ammassa, managing editor and reporter with the Las Cruces Bulletin to get a legislative preview for New Mexico’s upcoming 60-day legislative session. Also, KC Counts talks with Debbi Moore, President and CEO of the Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce, to learn more about goals local businesses in the city may have for the New Mexico legislative session.

