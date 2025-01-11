Las Cruces breaks ground on affordable housing project

This week, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other elected officials attended a ceremonial groundbreaking for Amador Crossing, a new affordable housing project in Las Cruces. Scott Brocato reports on the groundbreaking. Jonny Coker talks with Danielle Prokop, journalist for Source New Mexico about the upcoming New Mexico legislative session. Also, Anthony Moreno talks with Dr. Bobbie Green, President of NAACP Doña Ana County to learn more about upcoming events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Las Cruces. Catch up on recent stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media.

