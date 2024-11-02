KRWG News This Week: Doña Ana County Commission District 5 candidates share where they stand on issues

This week, we hear how the Doña Ana County Clerk's office is preparing for election day. KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess has more on the efforts of the office. KC Counts speaks with 36-year-old Lisa Alvarado-Dominguez about her terminal cancer diagnosis to learn how she's coping and how she's preparing her family for the future. Also, we bring you part of the KRWG Doña Ana County Commission District 5 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic Candidate Manny Sanchez and Republican write-in candidate Marcy Teague. Both candidates answer questions about issues facing the county.