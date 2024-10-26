DA candidates for Third Judicial District share where they stand on issues

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich recently met with the Las Cruces Police Department to discuss the current state of public safety. The department received federal funding for ballistics testing machines.

Also, we hear from candidates running for District Attorney in the Third Judicial District. Democratic candidate Fernando Macias and Republican candidate Michael Cain participated in the KRWG Public Media District Attorney candidate forum which aired on KRWG-TV this week. Catch up on recent news content from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News This Week.

