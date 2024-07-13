KRWG News This Week: Addressing affordable housing in Las Cruces

This week, Anthony Moreno talks with Las Cruces City Councilor Becky Corran about efforts to make housing in the city more affordable. KC Counts speaks with Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart about recent migrant deaths in the county. Jonny Coker sits down with local author and activist Denise Chávez about her new book, "Street of Too Many Stories." Also, Emily Guerra interviews University of Texas at El Paso Associate Sculpture Professor, Angel Cabrales, about his exhibit, “It Came from Beyond the Border” at the Branigan Cultural Center in Las Cruces through September 21st.

