KRWG News This Week

KRWG News This Week: Addressing affordable housing in Las Cruces

Published July 13, 2024 at 2:22 PM MDT

This week, Anthony Moreno talks with Las Cruces City Councilor Becky Corran about efforts to make housing in the city more affordable. KC Counts speaks with Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart about recent migrant deaths in the county. Jonny Coker sits down with local author and activist Denise Chávez about her new book, "Street of Too Many Stories." Also, Emily Guerra interviews University of Texas at El Paso Associate Sculpture Professor, Angel Cabrales, about his exhibit, It Came from Beyond the Border at the Branigan Cultural Center in Las Cruces through September 21st.

Catch up on the latest from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News This Week.

