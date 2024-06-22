KRWG News This Week: Fires in southern New Mexico cause evacuations

This week, the Village of Ruidoso and nearby communities were evacuated as the South Fork and Salt Fires burned over 24,000 acres as of Saturday. At least 2 fire-related deaths were confirmed and 1,400 structures have been damaged or destroyed so far.

Officials say rain has helped firefighters working to suppress the fires, but evacuations remain in effect while damage is assessed. The Village of Ruidoso announced full-time residents can return Monday morning.

On KRWG News This Week, Jonny Coker talked to people affected by the fires. We also hear from Dr. Douglas Cram, Forest and Fire Ecology expert to try to understand fire behavior in New Mexico.

Catch up on the latest on KRWG News This Week.

