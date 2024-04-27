© 2024 KRWG
Mobile children's museum offers early childhood learning opportunities

By KRWG News and Partners
Published April 27, 2024 at 9:37 AM MDT
Ngage New Mexico staff and community members celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vamos Niños - Play to Learn mobile museum in Las Cruces on Friday, April 5th, 2024.
Ngage New Mexico’s new mobile children’s museum and family resource center aims to bring more early childhood education opportunities to Doña Ana County. Jonny Coker sits down with the Assistant Director at Ngage New Mexico Abeer Al-Ghawi to learn more about the mobile museum.

Also, we hear from Dr. Christopher Brown, NMSU Professor of Geography and Environmental Studies. Brown was one of the NMSU faculty members selected by the Environmental Protection Agency to join a board which focuses on environmental infrastructure needs in border states with Mexico.

Catch up on the latest stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News this Week.

