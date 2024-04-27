Mobile children's museum offers early childhood learning opportunities

Ngage New Mexico’s new mobile children’s museum and family resource center aims to bring more early childhood education opportunities to Doña Ana County. Jonny Coker sits down with the Assistant Director at Ngage New Mexico Abeer Al-Ghawi to learn more about the mobile museum.

Also, we hear from Dr. Christopher Brown, NMSU Professor of Geography and Environmental Studies. Brown was one of the NMSU faculty members selected by the Environmental Protection Agency to join a board which focuses on environmental infrastructure needs in border states with Mexico.

Catch up on the latest stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News this Week.