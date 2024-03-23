KRWG News This Week: Senator Heinrich calls for the Santa Teresa Port of Entry to be updated

This week, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich advocates for upgrades at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. The senator told Anthony Moreno that upgrades can improve border security and economic development in the region.

Also, Jonny Coker talks with Todd Stevens, New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division Director. Stevens shares more on his first year in the role and incoming cannabis legislation.

Catch up on the latest stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News This Week.




