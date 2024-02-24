New Mexico lawmakers reflect on recent legislative session

This week, Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez shares more on his plan that aims to reduce the impact of inflation. Also, New Mexico Republican State Senator Ron Griggs and Democratic State Senator Carrie Hamblen talk with Jonny Coker about the 30-day legislative session in New Mexico. This interview was part of KRWG's Voice of the Public call in program this past week.

