New Mexico's 30-day legislative session started this week. Before the session kicked off, KRWG's Jonny Coker talked with Democratic State Senator Carrie Hamblen to discuss issues facing the state. Also, we hear from Jerry Redfern, investigative reporter covering the oil and gas industry in New Mexico for Capital and Main. Catch up on the latest stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News This Week.