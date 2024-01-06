© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

Understanding guaranteed basic income in Las Cruces

By KRWG News and Partners
Published January 6, 2024 at 11:39 AM MST
Las Cruces City Hall.
Jonny Coker
KRWG
Las Cruces City Hall.

This week, we get a better understanding of the guaranteed basic income project in Las Cruces. KRWG’s Jonny Coker spoke with City Councilor Johana Bencomo and Dr. Michelle Saenz-Adames, CEO of Jardin de los Niños to learn more. Also, Dr. Rolando A. Flores Galarza, Dean of the NMSU College of ACES offers an update on the college and shares his perspective on issues facing agriculture in New Mexico. Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

