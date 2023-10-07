P.A.W.S. program aims to help dogs, inmates, and local communities

This week, we learn more about the P.A.W.S. Program, a partnership with the New Mexico Corrections Department and Action Programs for Animals. Scott Brocato visited the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility to learn more.

Also, we preview KRWG Public Media candidate forums that aired on television this week. First, we hear from Las Cruces City Council District 2 candidates Tessa Abeyta and William “Bill” Mattiace as they answer questions about issues facing the city. Afterwards, we hear from District 4 Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education Candidates Teresa Tenorio, Edward Howell, and Julia Ruiz as they answer questions about issues facing Las Cruces Public Schools.

Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.