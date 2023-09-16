The City of Las Cruces working on first publicly funded guaranteed basic income program

The first publicly funded guaranteed basic income program is in the works in Las Cruces. KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker reports that the city-approved pilot project aims to allocate federal funds and provide monthly payments for a year and a half to qualifying low-income individuals, with the goal of evaluating recipient outcomes.

Also, we hear how border trade is fueling Santa Teresa's growth in southern New Mexico. KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess has more on business at the border.

