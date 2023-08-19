© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

Some concerned spaceport falling short of economic expectations

By KRWG News and Partners
Published August 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM MDT
Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.
Jonny Coker
Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

With Virgin Galactic launching commercial space flights out of Spaceport America, supporters say the publicly funded spaceport could help the region become one of the top markets for the aerospace industry, but some in the surrounding communities aren’t so convinced. KRWG's Jonny Coker has the story.

Also, this week on Puentes, Emily Guerra spoke with Animal Companions of Las Cruces Founder and Chair, Dr. Dawn Duncan, about their accomplishments and challenges.

Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners