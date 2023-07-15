© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

What increased seismic activity means for communities in the Permian Basin

By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM MDT
A pump jack is pictured June 1, 2023 off U.S. Highway 285 south of Artesia.
A pump jack is pictured June 1, 2023 off U.S. Highway 285 south of Artesia.

Oil and gas production has boomed in the Permian Basin in recent years, driven by hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, but it has drawn criticism due to environmental impacts, including an increase in emissions, produced water, and more recently, an increase in seismicity. Jonny Coker explores what all of that means for residents in the region as part of a reporting project called "Shaky Ground" with the Carlsbad Current Argus. Also, we hear from New Mexico State Senator Joseph Cervantes who shares his thoughts on water policy in the state.

