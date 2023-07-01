© 2023 KRWG
Virgin Galactic celebrates first commercial space flight

Published July 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM MDT
Three researchers from the Italian Air Force & National Research Council of Italy along with Virgin Galactic’s lead astronaut instructor during the VSS Unity Spacecraft's flight on Thursday, June 29th, 2023.
Three researchers from the Italian Air Force & National Research Council of Italy along with Virgin Galactic’s lead astronaut instructor during the VSS Unity Spacecraft's flight on Thursday, June 29th, 2023.

On Thursday morning, Virgin Galactic launched its first commercial flight into space. The company's VMS Eve Spaceship Carrier took off from New Mexico’s Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences carrying three researchers from the Italian Air Force & National Research Council of Italy, Virgin Galactic’s lead astronaut instructor, and 13 research payloads. Also on the program, we feature an in depth conversation on immigration policy. Attorney Melissa Lopez who serves as executive director of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, Inc. in El Paso shares some insight on how policy changes have impacted those seeking asylum. Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

