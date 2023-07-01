Virgin Galactic celebrates first commercial space flight

On Thursday morning, Virgin Galactic launched its first commercial flight into space. The company's VMS Eve Spaceship Carrier took off from New Mexico’s Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences carrying three researchers from the Italian Air Force & National Research Council of Italy, Virgin Galactic’s lead astronaut instructor, and 13 research payloads. Also on the program, we feature an in depth conversation on immigration policy. Attorney Melissa Lopez who serves as executive director of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, Inc. in El Paso shares some insight on how policy changes have impacted those seeking asylum. Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.