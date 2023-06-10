City Council in Las Cruces votes against loosening cannabis buffer zone

This week, in a 4-3 vote, the Las Cruces City Council voted against eliminating the 300-foot buffer between cannabis retailers and single-family residential zoning districts as well as other cannabis retailers. Scott Brocato reports on the meeting.

Also, we learn about a summer food program that aims to address food insecurity with youth and adults with disabilities. Emily Guerra talks with Families & Youth Innovations Plus Director of Business & Community Engagement, Jeanne Resendez about the program.