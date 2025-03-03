© 2025 KRWG
Pianists Laura Spitzer and Thomas Otten to perform all-Ravel concert on Wednesday

By Leora Zeitlin
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:54 PM MST
This week marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Maurice Ravel, whose exquisite musical craftsmanship and singular style made him – in his lifetime and ever since – one of France’s most famous composers. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, NMSU piano professor Laura Spitzer and Portland-based pianist Thomas Otten will perform a duo piano concert on Wednesday that features several of Ravel’s most famous works.

“Ravel is a composer who really does embody magic,” Otten said in an on-air interview last Thursday with Spitzer and Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. “The music does have this other-worldly quality, and then he sprinkles in jazz,” he said, “and then he has neo-classical elements.”

The program will include sections of Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, the entire Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (played on two pianos), and La Valse, as well as a short cycle of songs based on Don Quixote that Otten will sing. Otten is also a classically-trained baritone.

“You don’t hear as much Ravel performed as Debussy. And it’s rare that I teach Ravel,” Spitzer noted, “because even the simplest pieces are difficult. These Mother Goose pieces were written for children, and I’ve had to practice them – a lot!”

Listen to the interview to learn more about Ravel, his music, and the joy of discovering something new in a piece that one has played for years. The free concert is Wednesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall.

Musical clips heard in the interview are all by Maurice Ravel:

1.) “Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas,” from the Mother Goose Suite, Pascal Rogé performing (London/Decca cd #440836);

2.) and 3.) Piano Concerto in D “for the left hand”, second movement, then first movement, Leon Fleisher performing (RCA cd #456775);

4.) La Valse, performed by Desirae and Deondra Brown (RCA cd #66007).

Leora Zeitlin
Leora Zeitlin is one of the hosts (Thursday/Friday) of Intermezzo, KRWG-FM's local classical music program, which airs weekdays from 2pm to 4pm. In addition to showcasing an eclectic selection of music, Intermezzo features interviews with visiting and local musicians, "name that composer" challenges, ticket giveaways, and on Fridays, the popular "Intermezzo by Request."
