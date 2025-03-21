Local organizations receive threatening letters from DHS over migrant assistance and more
El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore covers top stories each week including local organizations who received letters from DHS indicating they MAY have legal trouble coming for their charity work, including El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, which announced it will reduce its distribution hours due to a few factors. Moore also has an update on how local school districts are creating protocols for the possibility of immigration officers entering their campuses.