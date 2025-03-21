© 2025 KRWG
KRWG News
El Paso Matters

Local organizations receive threatening letters from DHS over migrant assistance and more

By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:25 PM MDT
Volunteers at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, 9541 Plaza Circle, help families stock up on food. (Luis Torres / El Paso Matters)
El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore covers top stories each week including local organizations who received letters from DHS indicating they MAY have legal trouble coming for their charity work, including El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, which announced it will reduce its distribution hours due to a few factors. Moore also has an update on how local school districts are creating protocols for the possibility of immigration officers entering their campuses.

El Paso Matters
KRWG News and Partners
