New film based on El Paso author's book opens this weekend

Published September 8, 2023 at 7:59 AM MDT
Courtesy Barracuda Public Relations.

Benjamin Alire Sáenz is an award-winning poet, novelist and writer of children’s books. He was born at Old Picacho, New Mexico, the fourth of seven children, and was raised on a small farm near Mesilla, New Mexico. He
graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1972.

A new film Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe opens this weekend and is based on a book by award-winning El Paso poet and author Benjamin Alire Sáenz. One of the key players in an FBI public corruption investigation nearly 20 years ago is seeking to get his law license back. Also, federal and state officials step in to address a gas shortage that’s impacted prices. Learn more on this week’s El Paso Matters with Bob Moore, President and CEO of the news organization.

El Paso Matters