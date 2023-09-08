New film based on El Paso author's book opens this weekend

A new film Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe opens this weekend and is based on a book by award-winning El Paso poet and author Benjamin Alire Sáenz. One of the key players in an FBI public corruption investigation nearly 20 years ago is seeking to get his law license back. Also, federal and state officials step in to address a gas shortage that’s impacted prices. Learn more on this week’s El Paso Matters with Bob Moore, President and CEO of the news organization.