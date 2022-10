Deming Animal Guardians: Their mission is to care for and love, vaccinate, spay and neuter all animals brought into their care prior to re-homing into approved and loving homes. Deming Animal Guardians is located at: 1755 Domingo Rd., SW Deming, NM. They can be reached at 575-313-0626 or online at dagshiprescue.com and facebook.com/dagship.

Community Connection - Deming Animal Guardians