Community Connection - La Piñon

Community Connection-La Piñon

La Piñon is a New Mexico non-profit organization. Founded in July 1992,

La Pinon has provided 27 years of service to Doña Ana County and the surrounding Southern New Mexico region. La Piñon provides services to victims of sexual assault and child abuse. These services include a crisis hotline, victim advocacy, human trafficking advocacy, legal advocacy, Children’s Advocacy Center, SANE examinations, prevention education services, and the KidTalk warmline.