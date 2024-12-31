Looking back at stories from Alamogordo and Otero County

This week, the Alamogordo News looks back at stories from 2024. Also, El Rito Media, celebrates 7 months of ownership of the Alamogordo News and other papers in New Mexico. Watch Night Services will be held in two area churches tonight. A tradition that goes back to the night before President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. Also, the Oliver Lee Memorial State Park is opening its gate to First Day Hikers on January 1st. State parks across the country offer the opportunity to start the new year off with a hike. At Oliver Lee, in our Historic Dog Canyon, the walk begins at 10 a.m. and features moderate walk along a newly renovated trail to Lawson Springs where limestone terraces support lush growth. Elva Österreich, editor with the Alamogordo News shares more on this week's Alamogordo Now.