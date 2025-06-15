© 2025 KRWG
The death toll from San Antonio flooding rises to 13. All those missing have been found

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2025 at 11:51 AM MDT
Authorities respond after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The death toll from heavy rains that inundated parts of San Antonio has risen to 13, and all those missing have been found, authorities said Saturday.

More than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell over a span of hours on Thursday, causing fast-rising floodwaters to carry more than a dozen cars into a creek.

Some people climbed trees to escape. Firefighters rescued more than 70 people across the nation's seventh-largest city.

More than a dozen cars got stuck or overturned in Beital Creek. The San Antonio Fire Department said 11 of those who died were found in the Perrin Beitel search area around the creek. One person was found several miles upstream.
