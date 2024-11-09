Eli Sanders, Devon Dampier lead New Mexico to 21-16 victory over San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eli Sanders had two long touchdown runs in the first quarter and Devon Dampier had a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth to lead New Mexico to a 21-16 victory over San Diego State on Friday night.

Sanders scored on a 51-yard run to cap a four-play 99-yard drive the second time New Mexico (4-6, 3-3 Mountain West Conference) had the ball. He raced 68 yards for a touchdown on the Lobos' second play from scrimmage on their second possession for a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

San Diego State (3-6, 2-2) scored 13 unanswered points to take a 16-14 lead into the final quarter, but Dampier found Ryan Davis for an 8-yard touchdown with 13:07 left to play and the Lobos held on for the victory.

Sanders carried 16 times for 173 yards for the Lobos. Dampier completed 16 of 24 passes for 175 yards and rushed 16 times for 120 more.

Marquez Cooper totaled 123 yards on 35 carries for the Aztecs. O'Neil had 195 yards on 26-for-41 passing.

Gabriel Plascencia's second field goal and Danny O'Neil's 5-yard touchdown toss to Cooper pulled San Diego State within 14-13 at halftime.

The Aztecs moved in front 16-14 after three quarters when Plascencia ended a 16-play, 80-yard drive with a 28-yard field goal with 1:39 remaining.

New Mexico had lost nine in a row to the Aztecs coming in.